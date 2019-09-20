AT&T expands IoT reach with Canada deal - Mobile World Live

US operator AT&T inked an LTE-M roaming deal with Canada’s three leading operators, extending the reach of its IoT services to cover the whole of North America.

In addition to allowing AT&T customers to roam in Canada, reciprocal agreements will allow Bell Canada, Rogers Communications and Telus to expand their respective LTE-M footprints into the US using AT&T’s network.

Chris Penrose, AT&T president of advanced mobility and enterprise solutions, said the move was “an important milestone toward globalised IoT”.

“More and more of our enterprise customers are launching IoT applications across international boundaries,” he added. “Having access to the first North American footprint for LTE-M through these roaming agreements will help them simplify deployments, scale their IoT plans and put them on the path to 5G.”

AT&T launched LTE-M service in Mexico in 2018, and in June signed IoT roaming deals with European operators Orange, Swisscom and KPN.

The operator also offers NB-IoT service in the US, and expects to finish deploying the technology in Mexico by the end of this year.