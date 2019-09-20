 AT&T expands IoT reach with Canada deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T expands IoT reach with Canada deal

20 SEP 2019

US operator AT&T inked an LTE-M roaming deal with Canada’s three leading operators, extending the reach of its IoT services to cover the whole of North America.

In addition to allowing AT&T customers to roam in Canada, reciprocal agreements will allow Bell Canada, Rogers Communications and Telus to expand their respective LTE-M footprints into the US using AT&T’s network.

Chris Penrose, AT&T president of advanced mobility and enterprise solutions, said the move was “an important milestone toward globalised IoT”.

“More and more of our enterprise customers are launching IoT applications across international boundaries,” he added. “Having access to the first North American footprint for LTE-M through these roaming agreements will help them simplify deployments, scale their IoT plans and put them on the path to 5G.”

AT&T launched LTE-M service in Mexico in 2018, and in June signed IoT roaming deals with European operators Orange, Swisscom and KPN.

The operator also offers NB-IoT service in the US, and expects to finish deploying the technology in Mexico by the end of this year.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T considers break up with under fire DirecTV

AT&T chief defends strategy in face of investor unrest

AT&T, Qualcomm back US privacy law update

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association