Office equipment manufacturer Xerox picked Verizon Business’ NaaS platform to upgrade its IT infrastructure, as part of a plan to create operational efficiencies.

The operator’s NaaS gives customers the flexibility to dynamically scale network resources, which the two companies explained will enable Xerox to create a more efficient IT environment.

Verizon’s network infrastructure will underpin business operations for Xerox by delivering network services to more than 300 locations globally.

The operator stated the subscription-based consumption model eliminates the need for upfront investments in traditional networking infrastructure while also providing flexibility for strategic resource allocation.

Verizon’s NaaS platform comes with a range of pre-configured and managed services. It includes “zero trust” principles provisioned by secure access service edge (SASE) to deliver services such as WAN, LAN and WLAN.

Additional services include Verizon operational and financial governance, contact centre management, network and security consulting services and maintenance across the network.

Earlier this month Verizon Business launched a NaaS product designed to help enterprises manage multicloud deployments and applications by providing visibility through a single unified online customer portal.