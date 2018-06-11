English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Vodacom set for $1.3B plan to boost black ownership

11 JUN 2018

Vodacom Group prepared to instigate ZAR17.6 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of transactions involving existing stakeholders and employees with the goal of increasing the proportion of shares owned by black investors to 20 per cent.

In a statement, the South Africa-based telecoms group announced a scheme where existing Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) partners exchange stakes in the company’s South African division for shareholdings in the parent company. Additionally, Vodacom will create a new staff programme to increase ownership among specific employee groups.

The new initiatives replace an existing effort to improve its ratio of black investors to meet government guidelines in South Africa. Its previous programme is due to expire in October 2018 with the replacement proposal subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Recent data on black ownership levels for Vodacom Group were not disclosed in the announcement.

As a result of the transaction – and subsequent issuance of new shares in Vodacom Group – majority shareholder Vodafone Group’s holding will fall 4 per cent to around 60 per cent.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said: “Our intention was always to move our BEE investors from being shareholders in Vodacom South Africa to a shareholding at the group level thereby giving them exposure to the broader local and international markets in which Vodacom Group trades.”

Meeting a number of BEE guidelines – including targets on the ethnic make-up of top management, employees and shareholders – allow companies to apply for public sector contracts in South Africa, depending on the level of compliance reached.

Hitting specific targets had also been floated as one of the prerequisites of bidding in a long-delayed auction for a new allocation of 4G spectrum in the country, and could potentially be included in future auctions for 5G-suitable frequencies.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone leads trial of common cloud specs for 5G

Colao departing Vodafone; operator returns to profit

Vodafone weeks away from Liberty deal – report

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association