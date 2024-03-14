Japan-based KDDI teamed with three local partners to form the Open Metaverse Network, an alliance combining their expertise to offer consulting services and build tailor made platforms for businesses.

The partners comprise Styly, a creator of XR content; MonoAI Technology, a builder of metaverse spaces; and Reality XR Cloud, a producer of related social networking events.

KDDI stated the alliance aims to help clients “connect multiple metaverses and formulate 3D measures that incorporate real physical spaces”, a move prompted by more companies considering using the virtual concept to support their business,

In addition to marketing and promotion, KDDI stated a metaverse platform can also be used as a touchpoint to attract new customers by conveying a company’s appeal and service content.