English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

ICASA keeps South African spectrum auction on ice

21 FEB 2017

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) pushed back its troubled spectrum auction for a second time, IT Web reported.

Controversy surrounded the process, which was first scheduled to take place in January 2017, before first being postponed until May following fierce government opposition into how the process was being run.

An official notice from ICASA filed earlier this month offered no explanation for the latest delay, but said the auction had been postponed again with no new date confirmed.

The allocation of new spectrum is much needed in the country, but proved a difficult process for the regulator with efforts being held up by the government’s attempts to encourage greater competition to dominant players MTN and Vodacom.

In September 2017, ICASA and the government were in court fighting the legality of a planned January 2017 auction, which the regulator had already invited the country’s leading operators to take part in.

The government won the case and the auction was postponed until May, when a white paper investigating the market in the country had been produced and debated. ICASA has since held a two day review into spectrum usage and allocation in the country attended by operators and other stakeholders.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN looks for black investors

SA minister wants spectrum to shake-up status quo

Telkom SA chief attacks “random and erratic” regulator

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association