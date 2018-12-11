English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vivendi seeks to overhaul Telecom Italia board

11 DEC 2018

Vivendi turned up the heat in its bid to win back control of Telecom Italia’s board, calling for a shareholder meeting to replace five directors allied to activist investor Elliott Management.

In a statement, Vivendi (Telecom Italia’s largest single shareholder) hit out at the operator’s board for deciding not to convene a shareholder meeting scheduled for this month to vote for the appointment of new financial auditors.

“This decision, like many others before, goes against all the rule of corporate governance and is a source of disorganisation,” said Vivendi.

The France-based conglomerate, which lost control of Telecom Italia’s board to Elliot Management in May, said it wrote to the board to urge it to convene a shareholder meeting as soon as possible to appoint the new auditors.

In addition, it wants to “revoke five current board members from the Elliott list of ten, particularly those who were involved in these governance issues, and propose five new ones”.

Vivendi’s request follows a fresh period of turmoil for the operator. Last month, Telecom Italia’s board ousted Vivendi backed CEO Amos Genish from the position and named former Wind boss Luigi Gubitosi as his replacement.

Genish’s influence appeared to diminish when Elliott Management managed to wrestle control from Vivendi.

The former CEO reportedly clashed with Elliott Management over long-term strategy, resulting in his departure.

Gubitosi’s appointment, confirmed shortly after, meant he became Telecom Italia’s fourth CEO in three years.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: Has 5G hype given way to reality?

TIM, Open Fiber deal could mean job cuts

Telecom Italia appoints latest new boss

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association