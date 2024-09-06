Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top three picks of the week as Nokia distanced away from reports Samsung could buy its mobile networks unit, EE switched on standalone (SA) 5G and Verizon struck a deal to acquire Frontier for $20 billion.

Nokia distances away from Samsung megadeal talk

What happened: Nokia downplayed a Bloomberg report claiming Samsung was eyeing a shock acquisition of its mobile network assets, which could be valued at $10 billion.

Why it matters: Shaun Collins, executive chairman at CCS Insight, stated “a sale seems unlikely”, predicting future partnerships between the pair to enhance Nokia’s mobile networks unit as “a more plausible scenario”. Collins added: “Samsung Networks, with its strong foothold in vRAN and ambitions in European markets, could be a strategic collaborator”.

Nokia said it is mulling options to divest the division, but added it has “nothing to announce in relation to the speculations published”.

EE claims AI network lead with standalone 5G launch

What happened: EE pulled the trigger on its SA 5G network integrated with latest AI technology across 15 major cities in the UK, alongside launching a Wi-Fi 7 offering.

Why it matters: The availability of SA 5G connectivity means its users can enjoy reliable outdoor coverage, better calls and content streaming quality, EE claimed. Its launch comes more than a year after rival Vodafone, while VMO2 announced its service in February.

Director of consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight Kester Mann commented: “EE’s decision to take its time before launching SA 5G was the right one. Although the service is (so far) limited to 15 major cities, within each the coverage reaches at least 95 per cent of the population. This is important as a foundation to offer future services and to set expectations for customers.”

Verizon lines up $20B Frontier fibre move

What happened: Verizon confirmed it struck a deal to acquire fibre player Frontier Communications for $20 billion in an all-cash transaction, giving the operator an additional 2.2 million fibre subscribers and boosts its footprint to 25 million homes across 31 states.

Why it matters: Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg described the deal as “an opportunity to become more competitive in more markets”. The executive also named Frontier as one of the fastest-growing consumer fibre providers in US, making it a “strategic fit” for Verizon’s expansion.

Meanwhile, Frontier’s president and CEO Nick Jeffery said the potential transaction validates the progress of its own fibre deployment, designed to provide “the digital infrastructure this country needs to thrive”.