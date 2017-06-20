English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Vivendi fights Italian regulator ruling on Telecom Italia

20 JUN 2017

Vivendi launched legal action against Italian regulator Agcom over its ruling to prohibit the French group from holding large stakes in both Telecom Italia and broadcaster Mediaset.

According to a Financial Times source, Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore followed up on threats to mount a legal challenge, after filing an appeal against the regulator last week.

Agcom said in April Vivendi must cut its stake in either Mediaset or Telecom Italia within a year, and gave it a deadline of 60 days to present a plan.

Vivendi holds a 28.8 per cent share of Mediaset, and is also the single largest shareholder in operator Telecom Italia with a stake of 24 per cent.

It recently tightened its grip on the Italian operator after successfully nominating ten executives to its 15 person board, while Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine was also appointed chairman of Telecom Italia earlier this month.

Vivendi made no secret of its desire to take control of the company, and received a boost after the European Commission cleared its plans on the condition Telecom Italia divested its stake in another media company, Persidera.

However, Agcom contests Vivendi’s position in Telecom Italia and Mediaset, because it goes against the country’s strict laws regarding ownership and control in the communication and media sectors.

Vivendi argued at the time of Agcom’s ruling it “neither controls nor exercises a dominant influence on Mediaset”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vivendi CEO appointed Telecom Italia chairman

Vivendi CEO back in frame for Telecom Italia hotseat

Vodafone mulling low-price Italian MVNO

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association