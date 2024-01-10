Robi Axiata subsidiaries Axentec and RedDot Digital were awarded a contract by the Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) to deploy an AI-based early fault-detection system aimed at reducing downtime at its power plants.

EGCB executive director for planning and design Nazmul Alam explained in a statement the fault-detection deployment will directly contribute to the uninterrupted supply of electricity, marking a significant step toward optimising operational efficiency and reliability in power generation in the country.

Axentec started operations on 1 January, offering a suite of cloud, mobile and cybersecurity applications, with the aim to become a one-stop IT services provider for corporations and SMEs.

ICT subsidiary RedDot Digital provides local enterprises with IT applications, cloud data centres and IoT services.

GSMA Intelligence estimates placed Robi as the second-largest mobile player in Bangladesh with 59.1 million connections at end-2023, behind market leader Grameenphone on 82.7 million.