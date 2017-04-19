English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vivendi told to cut share in Telecom Italia or Mediaset

19 APR 2017

Italy’s communication authority Agcom ordered Vivendi to cut its stake in either Telecom Italia or Mediaset to comply with the country’s strict ownership legislation.

Vivendi must notify Agcom of it’s plans within the next 60 days, and was given 12 months to comply with the authority’s demand.

The France-based media company is Telecom Italia’s largest single shareholder with a 24 per cent stake, and also owns the second largest holding in broadcaster Mediaset, with 28.8 per cent.

Italian laws covering ownership and control in the communication and media sectors are strict and, following a lengthy investigation, its regulator concluded Vivendi’s position did not meet the required standard.

In a brief written statement, Agcom said Vivendi “did not conform to requirements” due to its stake in the two companies. No details were given publicly on the level of reduction Vivendi must make to comply with regulations.

Right to appeal
Vivendi said it reserved the right to appeal the decision and could take the case to the Regional Administrative Court in Italy or complain to the European Commission for what it perceived as a breach of EU law.

It stated: “Vivendi has always operated within Italian law, and specifically the Gasparri Law regarding the protection of media pluralism from the creation of dominant positions. In particular, it is undisputable that Vivendi neither controls nor exercises a dominant influence on Mediaset which is controlled on an exclusive basis by Fininvest with a stake close to 40 per cent.”

“Vivendi continues to be fully confident in the rule of law and is certain that finally its rights will be recognised.”

While the company was quick to highlight its position with Mediaset was one of a minority shareholder, Vivendi looks to be trying to increase its influence on Telecom Italia ahead of the company’s board elections in May.

The French company nominated ten candidates for the operator’s board, including Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who looks to have been earmarked for chairman.

According to reports in Reuters earlier this month Vivendi also informed the European Commission it intended to take “de facto” control of the operator.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vivendi CEO leads its Telecom Italia board nominations

Vivendi intends to take Telecom Italia control – report

Telecom Italia CEO dismisses resignation speculation

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association