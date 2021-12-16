Verizon partners with Google Cloud

Verizon detailed plans to add Google Cloud to network edge locations to enable enterprise applications requiring low latencies.

The companies explained the collaboration will enable a range of industries to combine 5G and mobile edge compute. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian highlighted AI-powered retail operations and live inventory management as examples of the services the pair will enable.

Verizon CSO Rima Qureshi added the companies will provide enterprise customers “the ability to connect and manage a broad range of devices at scale and speed, while also providing highly secure, near real-time connectivity”.

Ericsson is trialling the service at a 5G radio factory, with tests covering automated inventory management.

Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America, explained the pilot “brings real-time data to make operations more efficient, secure, and cost-effective”.

The Google deal adds to Verizon partnerships with Microsoft and AWS.