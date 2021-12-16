 Verizon partners with Google Cloud - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon partners with Google Cloud

16 DEC 2021
Google Cloud

Verizon detailed plans to add Google Cloud to network edge locations to enable enterprise applications requiring low latencies.

The companies explained the collaboration will enable a range of industries to combine 5G and mobile edge compute. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian highlighted AI-powered retail operations and live inventory management as examples of the services the pair will enable.

Verizon CSO Rima Qureshi added the companies will provide enterprise customers “the ability to connect and manage a broad range of devices at scale and speed, while also providing highly secure, near real-time connectivity”.

Ericsson is trialling the service at a 5G radio factory, with tests covering automated inventory management.

Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America, explained the pilot “brings real-time data to make operations more efficient, secure, and cost-effective”.

The Google deal adds to Verizon partnerships with Microsoft and AWS.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

UK finds vice-like grip by Apple, Google on mobile

Google delays return to offices

Verizon adds Cisco SD-WAN to NaaS

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association