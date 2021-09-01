 Verizon, Microsoft launch private edge solution - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon, Microsoft launch private edge solution

01 SEP 2021
Verizon 5G MEC trial footage

Verizon began offering enterprise customers a private edge compute service to complement its OnSite 5G service, building on an existing relationship with Microsoft Azure.

The companies announced a private networks partnership in 2020 and have now made their joint solution commercially available. In a statement, Verizon asserted the combination of its 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge will give organisations access to low latency networks along with edge compute and storage, enabling applications involving computer vision, AR and VR, and machine learning.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live the operator’s Private 5G Edge product is part of its larger private mobile network portfolio, which includes LTE and 5G solutions.

Yousef Khalidi, corporate VP of Azure for Operators at Microsoft, stated the joint offering lets enterprise customers take advantage of “the intersection between the network and edge”, which he said is key to business innovation.

Verizon and Microsoft already have one active customer for their joint solution. Logistics provider Ice Mobility uses it for computer vision-assisted product packing.

The company provides supply chain services to Verizon and its retail partners.

For Verizon, the partnership with Microsoft Azure is just one part of a larger multi-access edge compute strategy. The operator is also installing Amazon’s AWS Wavelength servers at service aggregation points around the US to enable 5G use cases for enterprise customers which do not require edge compute capabilities on premise.

Verizon and AWS have also integrated Verizon’s 5G Edge MEC platform with AWS Outposts, modular deployments of its cloud services for rollout at or near enterprises’ location, enabling it to be used for private 5G networks.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Visible chief outlines prepaid strategy

FCC lists bidders for next 5G spectrum auction

Verizon delays return to offices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association