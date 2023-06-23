 UScellular boots mid-band 5G service - Mobile World Live
Home

UScellular boots mid-band 5G service

23 JUN 2023

UScellular launched a mid-band 5G network on 3.45GHz spectrum which it predicted would be accessible to 1 million households by the year-end.

The operator plans to light the service in parts of ten US states by the end of the month. By end-2024, it expects to cover 3 million households.

Mike Irizarry, EVP and CTO, said UScellular sees “mid-band as the sweet spot of 5G because it provides broad coverage, low latency and fast speeds”.

“We view mid-band as the sweet spot of 5G because it provides broad coverage, low latency and fast speeds – enabling more people to connect to what matters most at home or on-the-go,” said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer for UScellular. “As we approach serving 100,000 High-Speed Internet customers later this summer, mid-band will play an important role in furthering the reach and enhancement of that product. We’ve made it a priority to expand the technology to more communities in the coming years.”

He noted the operator is closing in on serving 100,000 internet customers, stating “mid-band will play an important role in furthering the reach” of the service.

A representative told Mobile World Live UScellular has a number of compatible devices, with more coming.

It also has a compatible router for high-speed internet.

UScellular paid more than $579 million for 380 licences in an FCC auction of mid-band spectrum in 2021.

Ericsson and Nokia are among the vendors deploying the network.

The operator noted mid-band is ten-times faster than its 4G and low-band 5G networks.

On UScellular’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Laurent Therivel cited mid-band and C-Band services as opportunities to boost network performance and cut customer churn.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

