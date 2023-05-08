 UScellular cuts staff as revenue tumbles - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UScellular cuts staff as revenue tumbles

08 MAY 2023

UScellular president and CEO Laurent Therivel revealed an undisclosed number of staff had been laid off across various areas of its operation, a move he stated will sharpen its focus and efficiency.

On UScellular’s Q1 earnings call, Therivel explained the lay offs are also expected to boost the company’s effectiveness.

A representative told Mobile World Live UScellular decided to prioritise investments in certain areas of the business which required it to reduce the number of associates it employed.

Therivel touted a reduction in post-paid churn from 1.3 per cent in Q1 2022 to 1.27 per cent.

The operator lost a total of 24,000 post-paid customers, less than the 44,000 reduction booked in the comparable period of 2022.

UScellular ended the quarter with 4.2 million post-paid connections.

Prepaid net losses were 23,000, up from 18,000, with churn of 4.63 per cent down from 4.84 per cent.

Fixed wireless access additions increased 130 per cent to 87,000 subscribers.

Therivel stated 80 per cent of the operator’s traffic is carried over towers upgraded for 5G.

UScellular is in the process of lighting its 3.45 GHz mid-band while readying the network for C-Band by the end of 2023, which he stated will improve performance and reduce churn.

Net income fell from $49 million to $13 million on revenue of $986 million compared with $1 billion.

Service revenue fell from $787 million to $767 million.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

3 UK chief makes market plea as deal talks rumble on

Dish Network takes $30M cyberattack hit

AIS bottom-line grows as economy rebounds
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association