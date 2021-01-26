 US chip association presses for export control review - Mobile World Live
Home

US chip association presses for export control review

26 JAN 2021

Semiconductor industry group SEMI urged the US Department of Commerce to reassess export restrictions implemented in 2020 targeting trade with China, arguing the policies were enforced without public input and would harm domestic companies’ long-term global competitiveness.

In a letter, SEMI CEO Ajit Manocha asked the agency to prioritise a review of rules blocking Huawei’s access to US chip technology, which he argued “resulted in unintended differences in the scope of controls over certain foreign-made semiconductor production and test equipment, and other semiconductor devices”.

He also requested the department quickly process a backlog of requests for trade licences, stating the procedure acted as a “de facto denial” and created uncertainty resulting in companies excluding US technology.

Manocha called for a multinational approach to trade policy to ensure a “level playing field”, and blasted former President Donald Trump’s administration for using a “highly unusual process” to implement “broad, ambiguous unilateral controls on semiconductor-related items”.

He warned the restrictions could “stifle innovation in the US” by reducing R&D budgets, and forcing companies to shift production and research activity overseas.

The SEMI chief called on the US government to “seek industry input” on the regulations as part of any review.

Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology, NXP Semiconductors and Samsung Electronics are listed among SEMI’s members.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

