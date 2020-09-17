Chipmakers seek Huawei waivers as ban hits - Mobile World Live

Major chipmakers applied for a special US licence which will allow them to continue to supply Huawei, as tightened sanctions against the Chinese vendor went into force this week, Caixin Global reported.

The publication stated Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Samsung, SK Hynix, Macronix International and Chinese chip company Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp had all submitted applications to be waived from the new rules, which were implemented on 15 September.

In late August, Reuters reported Taiwan-based MediaTek had also requested permission for the waiver.

The toughened sanctions, announced in August, means companies need a special licence to make a transaction with Huawei or a listed affiliate involving any equipment made using US technology.

Earlier this year, the US also closed a loophole which allowed Huawei to buy chips using US technology through third parties.

By late on 16 September, none of the companies had reported a successful application, Caixin Global added.