Elon Musk (pictured) revealed start-up xAI was on the brink of bearing its first fruit, with the release of its first product to a select group scheduled to take place tomorrow (4 November).

In a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Musk bragged about the potential of the unit’s output.

He said some aspects of its AI are “the best that currently exists”. It is however at this stage unclear what exactly the company is releasing.

When the start-up was unveiled, it stated its goal was “to understand the true nature of the universe” and highlighted the experience of its team, which are drawn from companies including DeepMind, OpenAI and Google.

Dan Hendrycks, director of US non-profit Centre for AI Safety, is listed as an adviser.

As one of the co-founders of ChatGPT parent OpenAI, Musk has a history of AI development, but Financial Times noted he stepped down from the board in 2018 after alleged clashes with management on its approach to safety.

Musk was one of the high-profile attendees at a UK AI summit held this week to tackle ethical and safety concerns, which was hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.