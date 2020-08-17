 US clamps down on Huawei - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US clamps down on Huawei

17 AUG 2020

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) shut the door on Huawei, declining to extend temporary reprieve which allowed domestic companies to continue doing business with the Chinese vendor after it landed on a trade blacklist in May 2019.

Until now, US authorities held off implementing a block on trade with Huawei in a bid to mitigate harmful effects on domestic players. However, an extension of a special licence allowing deals with the vendor to continue expired on 13 August.

Addressing its decision not to renew the licence, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo stated the country had provided “ample time” for companies impacted by the ban to “identify and shift to other sources of equipment, software, and technology and wind-down their operations. Now that time is up”.

However, narrow permanent authorisation to work with Huawei and its affiliates was provided for “ongoing security research critical to maintaining the integrity and reliability of existing and currently ‘fully operational networks’ and equipment”.

In a related move, the DoC banned trade with 38 additional Huawei affiliates across 21 countries, bringing the total number of such entities on the trade blacklist to 152.

It also tightened a set of rules issued in May which targeted Huawei’s access to US chip technology, specifying a special licence is required for any transaction in which Huawei or a listed affiliate is a “purchaser, intermediate or end user”.

DoC Secretary Wilbur Ross said the actions came in response to alleged attempts by the Chinese vendor to circumvent restrictions on its access to US technology through the use of third parties: “This multi-pronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei’s ability to do so”.

Huawei previously derided US action against it as unjust and politically motivated, and vigorously denied it poses a security threat.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

US confident on Israel Huawei, ZTE ban

India expected to deal 5G blow to Huawei, ZTE

Qualcomm, Huawei feel pinch of US export ban   

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association