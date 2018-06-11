UK toe-to-toe with 5G leaders – report

The UK is at the forefront of global 5G activity with “huge potential” to grab a slice of the $12.3 trillion in global economic output expected to be generated by the technology in 2035, a report by a government-backed think tank said.

Digital Catapult’s opening assessment of the progress of UK-headquartered companies, academic institutions and local authorities hailed the impact of technology trials and initiatives either already underway or planned in the country.

Many of these projects received national or international funding.

Digital Catapult specifically noted efforts towards researching technologies designed to drive use cases in manufacturing, healthcare, transport and immersive technologies.

It said the UK 5G ecosystem was gaining momentum partly due to the interconnection of efforts between companies, researchers and peers abroad: “This strong network has entered the UK into the worldwide 5G scene, meaning it’s going toe-to-toe with other leading countries’ efforts.”

European lag

The group’s bullish stance matches statements coming out of other European countries in recent months proclaiming leadership.

However, last week the continent’s leading operators warned the region risked falling behind due to restrictive legislation.

Meanwhile, many analysts and industry experts state countries in Asia and North America are actually leading in 5G with extensive tests completed and some even laying claim to live services.