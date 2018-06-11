English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

UK toe-to-toe with 5G leaders – report

11 JUN 2018

The UK is at the forefront of global 5G activity with “huge potential” to grab a slice of the $12.3 trillion in global economic output expected to be generated by the technology in 2035, a report by a government-backed think tank said.

Digital Catapult’s opening assessment of the progress of UK-headquartered companies, academic institutions and local authorities hailed the impact of technology trials and initiatives either already underway or planned in the country.

Many of these projects received national or international funding.

Digital Catapult specifically noted efforts towards researching technologies designed to drive use cases in manufacturing, healthcare, transport and immersive technologies.

It said the UK 5G ecosystem was gaining momentum partly due to the interconnection of efforts between companies, researchers and peers abroad: “This strong network has entered the UK into the worldwide 5G scene, meaning it’s going toe-to-toe with other leading countries’ efforts.”

European lag
The group’s bullish stance matches statements coming out of other European countries in recent months proclaiming leadership.

However, last week the continent’s leading operators warned the region risked falling behind due to restrictive legislation.

Meanwhile, many analysts and industry experts state countries in Asia and North America are actually leading in 5G with extensive tests completed and some even laying claim to live services.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Focus: Phazr CEO outlines US 5G challenge

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Smart, Huawei put new 5G R&D lab through its paces
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association