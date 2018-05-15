English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Middle East giants jostle for 5G-first status

15 MAY 2018

Etisalat, STC and Ooredoo all staked a claim to have become the first operators in the world to launch a commercial 5G network.

In three separate announcements, Etisalat, STC and Ooredoo stated they had launched 5G in their respective home markets of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with all three also claiming the moves were “firsts”.

Notably, although the networks have been positioned as “live” and “commercial”, they are still unusable by consumers because 5G-compatible devices are yet to launch.

Both Ooredoo and STC noted as much in their announcements.

World first
Etisalat said in its statement, released on the same day as Ooredoo’s, that it had launched “the first commercial wireless network for 5th generation on C-Band in the UAE”, thus becoming the “first telecommunications operator in the Middle East and North Africa to achieve this great technological achievement”.

It added the first stage of the launch includes 5G fixed wireless access internet in some locations in the country, which will gradually be expanded depending on customer needs.

Saleh Al Abdooli, CEO of Etisalat, said it was “committed to being part of the modernity process” in the UAE.

Ooredoo had said on the same day (14 May) it had become the world’s first operator to deploy a 5G network on C-Band, representing a “breakthrough” for the industry.

Today, STC followed its major rivals in the region by making a similar claim.

In a brief statement on its website, the Saudi Arabian company declared it had “launched the first live 5G network in MENA”. The operator said the launch followed successful technical experiments and trials on 5G technology concluded in January 2017.

Deployments of 5G in the US (from AT&T and Verizon) are also expected at the end of this year, while South Korea-based KT is gearing up to deploy the technology commercially in early 2019.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telus CTO issues 3.5GHz plea for 5G

Ooredoo “makes history” with 5G launch

Docomo calls on NEC to prepare network for 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association