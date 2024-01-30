Bouygues Telecom’s subsidiary Keyyo rebranded to Bouygues Telecom Enterprises Keyyo in a shake-up which included the appointment of Stephane Jouhaneau (pictured) as the unit’s MD.

Keyyo operates enterprise solutions for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing a stack of telecoms and security services for organisations. The entity kept its name since it was fully acquired by Bouygues Telecom in 2019.

Jouhaneau has been director of B2B services at Bouygues Telecom Enterprises since 2019.

In the new role, Jouhaneau will focus on “deployment of new digital distribution channels” and “strengthening existing synergies” with its parent company and partners.

The executive will also oversee the brand’s subsidiary Apizee, a provider of video assistance tools for companies.

Prior to his role as director of B2B services, Jouhaneau worked in the company’s network department in various technical roles, including in fixed data architecture and cybersecurity.

Jouhaneau joined Bouygues Telecom in 2001.