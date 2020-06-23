 Toyota taps Nokia for private LTE network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Toyota taps Nokia for private LTE network

23 JUN 2020

Automaker Toyota selected Nokia to deploy a private LTE network to support a range of IoT-based devices at its manufacturing design division, with plans to upgrade to 5G.

In a statement, the vendor said it will work with local systems integrator NS Solutions to build an industrial-grade mobile network at Toyota Production Engineering’s site in Fukuoka, Japan.

The deployment covers the core network, base stations and a cloud-based operation monitoring system, along with Nokia’s LTE evolution technologies, marketed under the name 4.9G.

Donny Janssens, customer team head of enterprise at Nokia Japan, said its 5G-ready private network will enable Toyota to integrate next-generation manufacturing use-cases which “help accelerate its digital transformation and realise its future automotive IoT vision”.

NS Solutions is responsible for wireless area design, licence application support, system construction, and on-going maintenance and operation.

Nokia said the private network contract builds on existing relationships with Toyota Production Engineering and NS Solutions.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ZTE seeks fresh credit from China banks

China 5G additions accelerate

Taiwan Mobile joins rivals on 5G runway
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association