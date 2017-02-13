English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Nokia presses on with ‘4.9G’ strategy

13 FEB 2017

Nokia will introduce its ‘4.9G’ technologies by the end of 2017, enabling operators to improve network performance and manage higher infrastructure demands on the road to 5G.

The vendor started talking about 4.9G in the latter part of 2016, and is now fleshing out its strategy by talking more about products and technology – and promising demonstrations at Mobile World Congress later this month.

Phil Twist, the company’s mobile networks marketing VP, said: “what we are doing is bringing some of the ideas of what 5G is about into a later version of LTE”.

“Nobody in the industry is waiting for 2020 to start building the first 5G networks and the first 5G use cases. We’re certainly not waiting for the 5G specs to be written to show operators how they can evolve their LTE networks into something that provides continuity of service,” he continued.

At CTIA Super Mobility Week last September Twist told Mobile World Live that Nokia’s 4.9G kit will adhere to the 3GPP’s Release 14 spec (and will be dubbed LTE Advanced Pro 2), due for ratification March 2017. Earlier 4.5G technology (championed by vendors such as Nokia and Huawei) was based on an LTE Advanced Pro specification.

Nokia claims its 4.9G offering will be capable of supporting theoretical peak download speeds of several Gb/s, offering latency of less than 10ms.

Sprint demo at MWC
Nokia said the forthcoming introduction of its AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna will be a “milestone in the delivery of 4.9G, driving capacity increases for megacity deployments”. At MWC, it will work with Sprint to demonstrate the technology using 3D Beamforming software to deliver throughput gains of up to eightfold in the uplink and fivefold in the downlink.

This, it said, complements Nokia’s 4.9G Cloud RAN technology. In Barcelona, the company will give a “world-first” demonstration of Cloud Single RAN running virtualised 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G radios, and 2G and 3G network controllers over commercial AirScale and AirFrame platforms.

A range of AirScale Active Antennas will complement Nokia’s existing commercial Radio Antenna System.

“It’s a very clear path for operators, with technology that is compatible with 5G, with speeds and feeds that are compatible with 5G, with IoT capabilities, and therefore you can see this as a long-term complement to 5G and a very good evolution of the investments that operators have as well,” Twist said.

“This implementation fits the way that 5G will be built. And it starts to bring in some of the speeds that you need, it starts to bring in some of the latency reduction that you need, it starts to bring in some of the resilience and throughput that you need,” the executive noted.

Nokia is also pressing ahead with its 4.5G Pro offerings, which it said enable operators to offer Gigabit speeds with limited and disparate blocks of spectrum. This is achieved by also using unlicensed spectrum.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei goes all out on video, 5G and cloud at MWC17

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Blog: Content reigns at MWC as MWL TV goes live again

Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association