 Telia Norway, Ericsson team on 5G mmWave tests - Mobile World Live
Home

Telia Norway, Ericsson team on 5G mmWave tests

16 MAY 2022

Telia Norway tapped network partner Ericsson to conduct 5G tests in mmWave spectrum, as it explores how best to exploit the speed and capacity offered by frequencies in the 26GHz band.

The operator stated the tests are being carried out in Oslo, Trondheim and Lillestrom, exploring coverage and capacity indoors, outdoors and in densely populated areas.

Ericsson and Telia boasted they achieved download speeds of “close to” 4Gb/s in the tests.

Georg Svendsen, head of infrastructure at Telia Norway, stated the download speeds combined with “massive capacity and low latency”, make mmWave particularly suitable for a number of services.

These range from private mobile networks and advanced gaming to fan experiences at sport stadiums, “and of course for private and commercial use in general”.

Telia also indicated it will increase the pace of its 5G development in Norway during 2022. It expects to offer the technology across the entire nation in 2023.

Last month, Dell’Oro Group revealed more than 100 operators have access to mmWave spectrum and Ericsson leads the related RAN market by vendor.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

