T-Mobile US CIO hits the road

T-Mobile US CIO and EVP Brian King announced plans to depart the company after more than 25 years, the latest shake-up to the operator’s executive team in recent months.

Prior to being named CIO in April 2021, King was SVP and COO of technology, overseeing operation of its network and IT systems.

The company stated King played a key role in its merger with Sprint, along with leading the team responsible for developing the operator’s work environments during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

He also held executive roles at Ericsson, O2 and BT Group, and chaired a Federal Communications Commission security and interoperability council.

Former T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray started a new role as president and strategic network adviser in April, when the company also named John Saw as CTO.

Ulf Ewaldsson, its former EVP and network chief, took over as president of technology.