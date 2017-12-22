English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile aims for thousands of 600MHz sites in 2018

22 DEC 2017

T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray revealed the operator is pushing to light up “thousands” of 600MHz sites in 2018 as part of an effort to enhance its coast-to-coast US coverage.

In a year-end review video released this week, Ray reported T-Mobile has already built “hundreds” of 600MHz sites across the country in the eight months since the close of the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction and is aiming to boost that figure to thousands in the coming year. Ray added the operator plans to start work on its 5G network in 2019, with the goal of achieving nationwide coverage in 2020.

T-Mobile spent nearly $8 billion in the 600MHz auction, increasing its spectrum holdings by 39 per cent and gaining an average of 31MHz of 600MHz spectrum in markets across the country. In August, T-Mobile announced plans to light up 600MHz sites by year’s end in more than 10 states, including Wyoming, Oregon, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Maine, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington. The first site went live in Cheyenne, Wyoming the same month.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for more information about its 600MHz and 5G deployment plans.

However, the operator previously indicated it will utilise all its spectrum assets – including its 600MHz airwaves – for the 5G rollout.

“In addition to the 600MHz band, we have 200MHz of spectrum in the 28/39GHz bands covering nearly 100 million people in major metropolitan areas and an impressive volume of mid-band spectrum to deploy 5G in as well,” Ray wrote in a May blog post. These assets will allow T-Mobile to deliver “a 5G network that offers both breadth and depth nationwide,” he added.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Ericsson raises cash to boost 5G research

Sprint targets 2019 for commercial mobile 5G

Operators already testing landmark 5G standard

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association