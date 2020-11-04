 Liberty Global, Sunrise deal moves closer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Liberty Global, Sunrise deal moves closer

04 NOV 2020

Switzerland’s Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) cleared the path for Sunrise to transfer its mobile radio licences to Liberty Global as part of the two companies’ tie-up, after finding no competition concerns.

In a statement, ComCom said its decision came after examining whether statutory terms of the licence, including technical capabilities, and law will be abided by under the new ownership circumstances.

The regulator concluded Sunrise would “continue to meet the licensing requirements after a takeover by Liberty Global”, as it still had the mandatory technical capabilities “to provide its customers with high-quality mobile radio services”.

ComCom has also found competition in the market “will not be adversely affected” by the planned acquisition of the operator.

Liberty Global proposed to acquire Sunrise for CHF6.8 billion ($7.4 billion) in August, eventually looking to turn the combined entity into a market player holding 30 per cent of the mobile subscribers, fixed broadband and TV customers segments.

The takeover attempt faced hurdles by rival Salt Mobile which challenged the move claiming it would breach the terms of a fibre joint venture with Sunrise unveiled in May.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Sunrise shareholders back Liberty Global deal

UK pushes for final O2, Virgin Media call

Telefonica, Liberty Global to push 5G in 100 UK cities

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association