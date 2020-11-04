Liberty Global, Sunrise deal moves closer - Mobile World Live

Switzerland’s Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) cleared the path for Sunrise to transfer its mobile radio licences to Liberty Global as part of the two companies’ tie-up, after finding no competition concerns.

In a statement, ComCom said its decision came after examining whether statutory terms of the licence, including technical capabilities, and law will be abided by under the new ownership circumstances.

The regulator concluded Sunrise would “continue to meet the licensing requirements after a takeover by Liberty Global”, as it still had the mandatory technical capabilities “to provide its customers with high-quality mobile radio services”.

ComCom has also found competition in the market “will not be adversely affected” by the planned acquisition of the operator.

Liberty Global proposed to acquire Sunrise for CHF6.8 billion ($7.4 billion) in August, eventually looking to turn the combined entity into a market player holding 30 per cent of the mobile subscribers, fixed broadband and TV customers segments.

The takeover attempt faced hurdles by rival Salt Mobile which challenged the move claiming it would breach the terms of a fibre joint venture with Sunrise unveiled in May.