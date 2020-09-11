Sunrise, Salt row over Liberty Global deal goes to court - Mobile World Live

A Swiss court scheduled an oral hearing involving Salt Mobile and Sunrise to attempt to resolve a legal spat relating to a move by Liberty Global to acquire the latter.

In a statement, Sunrise said the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich plans to hear the operators’ arguments on 14 September, after a bid by Salt Mobile for an immediate injunction was rejected.

Salt Mobile believes the planned acqusition would breach the terms of a fibre joint venture unveiled in May, Sunrise explained. But, it said this objection lacked “any merit, both on the facts and the law”.

Liberty Global made a move to acquire Sunrise last month, in a CHF6.8 billion ($7.5 billion) deal.

Salt Mobile swiftly outlined concerns about the move, citing potential harm to its business including contractual rights infringement and destruction of “significant value for Salt and its shareholders”.