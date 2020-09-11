Sunrise, Salt row over Liberty Global deal goes to court - Mobile World Live

A Swiss court scheduled an oral hearing involving Salt Mobile and Sunrise to attempt to resolve a legal spat relating to a move by Liberty Global to acquire the latter.
In a statement, Sunrise said the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich plans to hear the operators’ arguments on 14 September, after a bid by Salt Mobile for an immediate injunction was rejected.
Salt Mobile believes the planned acqusition would breach the terms of a fibre joint venture unveiled in May, Sunrise explained. But, it said this objection lacked “any merit, both on the facts and the law”.
Liberty Global made a move to acquire Sunrise last month, in a CHF6.8 billion ($7.5 billion) deal.
Salt Mobile swiftly outlined concerns about the move, citing potential harm to its business including contractual rights infringement and destruction of “significant value for Salt and its shareholders”.Subscribe to our daily newsletter Back