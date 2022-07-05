 Starlink users rally to Dish objection call - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Starlink users rally to Dish objection call

05 JUL 2022

More than 70,000 SpaceX subscribers contacted the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urging it to reject a Dish Network proposal covering use of 12GHz radio spectrum as part of an ongoing regulatory dispute.

SpaceX called for some users of its Starlink broadband satellite service to file objections with the FCC and politicians on 28 June: as of today (5 July) some 71,292 messages had been sent to the regulator, some of which cited concerns over interference with broadband services in rural areas due to a lack of coverage by other providers.

Dish Network wants to use the 12GHz spectrum for its 5G network.

In a petition, SpaceX argued the operator’s plan would result in “harmful interference more than 77 per cent of the time and total outage of service 74 per cent of the time, rendering Starlink unusable for most”.

The FCC issued a notice asking for comments about how to best use the 12GHz band in early 2021.

Dish Network and RS Access, a company funded by Michael Dell’s investment business, argued their studies showed ground-based 5G networks could share the spectrum with low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks.

The FCC last week approved a Starlink request to use the 22GHz band to provide internet services on moving vehicles, ships and aeroplanes.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Starlink given go-ahead for vehicles in motion

Starlink recibe autorización para conectar vehículos en movimiento

Dish, T-Mobile US alter service agreement

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association