Starlink given go-ahead for vehicles in motion

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave SpaceX’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband service Starlink the greenlight to provide internet services on moving vehicles, ships and aeroplanes, paving the way for the company to expand availability of its services.

SpaceX reportedly requested approval to allow Earth Stations in Motion (ESIM) Starlink terminals to be used in moving vehicles in March 2021.

The FCC stated “authorising a new class of terminals” for Starlink “will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move”.

It highlighted activities including cross-country travel “moving a freighter from Europe to a US port” and in-flight connectivity as areas which would benefit from the expanded coverage.

Starlink already sells a service for motorhomes in the US, but the offering is not designed to work on the move, instead targeting areas where broadband connectivity is unreliable or unavailable.

The FCC also authorised a similar request from another satellite company, Kepler Communications.

Keppler and Starlink intend to use the 12GHz band for the new services.