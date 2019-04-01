 Sprint gives 5G start-ups a boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint gives 5G start-ups a boost

01 APR 2019

Sprint tapped two 5G start-up companies to take part in its sixth annual Accelerator programme, aiming to develop ideas which will help it offer new products and services on its next generation network, which it plans to launch later this year.

Launched in 2014, the 90-day scheme provides mentorship, connections and other resources to fledgling companies from a variety of verticals to speed their growth.

The 2019 cohort includes Nodecraft, a cloud platform for online multiplayer gaming experiences; and Portl Media, which provides education and entertainment options on screens placed in shared taxis. Four agricultural technology and three dairy food products companies are also participating.

Bryan Fries, Sprint VP of 5G market strategy and global services, said in a statement the operator this year specifically put out a call for companies which had ideas to use its forthcoming 5G network to “transform industries such as mobile gaming, entertainment and transportation”.

Its selection of Nodecraft for the programme reflects a growing interest among operators in mobile gaming and e-sports as they try to pin down next-generation use cases.

In March, rival AT&T deepened its involvement in the segment, partnering with e-sports company ESL to launch a new mobile gaming league. Additionally, The Verge reported Verizon is testing its own 5G-based cloud gaming service.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Cohere Technologies targets Massive MIMO reboot

T-Mobile US finance chief set to hang up hat

Rural US operators call for clarity on Huawei

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association