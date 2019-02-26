 Sprint sets 5G launch date - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – LIVE KEYNOTE STREAM
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint sets 5G launch date

26 FEB 2019

Sprint updated its 5G plan, announcing it will launch commercial service in five cities in May and provide a 5G coverage for Google Fi under a new MVNO agreement.

During a press conference, CEO Michel Combes said: “When we say that we’re going to launch it in nine cities, it’s not a few hundred customers, it’s for millions of customers,” adding Sprint is preparing “a real commercial launch that is relevant to customers”.

Initial launch cities will include Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Kansas City with deployments in Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington DC expected to follow later in the first half of the year.

CTO John Saw said the operator has “taken great pains to get consistent 5G coverage” in the launch cities though the footprint in each will vary, ranging from around 20 square miles in Chicago to 270 square miles in Phoenix. He added Sprint planned its 5G deployments based on LTE traffic patterns and capacity needs.

Sprint executives declined to share 5G pricing, but noted the operator will “remain competitive” and focus marketing efforts on its launch cities.

Customers will have their choice of three compatible devices to start: LG’s V50 ThinQ and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G smartphones as well as HTC’s 5G Hub hotspot, which includes a 5-inch screen and Google Assistant. The operator said Hatch, a cloud streaming service for mobile gaming, will be integrated into its 5G handsets.

Combes also took the opportunity to plug Sprint’s proposed merger with T-Mobile US, noting it would allow the operator to scale its 5G rollout much more quickly and provide coverage to more people than it could on its own. However, he said all investments Sprint is making in 5G currently will benefit it whether the merger is approved or not.

 

 

 

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Congress grills Sprint, T-Mobile on rural coverage

T-Mobile US chief shuns Chinese gear

AT&T fires back at Sprint lawsuit

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona: Monday highlights

MWC19 – Daily Highlights – Sunday

Mobile Mix: Samsung sets foldable battle line as MWC19 nears

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association