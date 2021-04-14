 Sony focused on camera first in latest flagships - Mobile World Live
Home

Sony focused on camera first in latest flagships

14 APR 2021

Sony unveiled a trio of Xperia smartphones, including two in its flagship range promoted on the inclusion of variable telephoto lens technology it claimed as a mobile first, along with a 5G handset targeted at bringing the technology to the mass market.

Launching the latest additions to its top-line handset ranges, the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III, Sony said the devices were the first in the world with a variable telephoto lens paired with a dual PD sensor.

It noted this factor, and various other photography features including rapid focus technology, were comparable to those available on Sony’s high-end digital cameras. Both models, it noted, had four “versatile lens options” comprising 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm.

Both Xperias improve the screen refresh rate compared with its 2020 flagships, the company noted, adding the devices also include various audio enhancements. The Xperia 1 III is said it be able to generate a 40 per cent increase in volume over its predecessor.

As with the consumer electronic giant’s other mobile devices, the handsets draw on features linked to product lines including TV displays, cameras, speakers and gaming devices.

The flagship smartphones run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and feature a 4500mAh battery. The Xperia 1 III comes with a 6.5-inch screen and Xperia 5 III 6.2-inch.

Released alongside the new flagships, Sony’s Xperia 10 III is the company’s first in its mid-tier range to include 5G.

The device also builds-in several other upgrades on its predecessor in the Xperia 10 range, including new camera features and a 25 per cent increase in battery capacity.

Xperia 1 III will be available in black and purple, Xperia 5 III in black or green and Xperia 10 III in white, blue or black. All three are scheduled for a mid-year launch, with pricing to be confirmed.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Devices

Tags

