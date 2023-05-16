 Scotti tipped to beam out of Verizon - Mobile World Live
Home

Scotti tipped to beam out of Verizon

16 MAY 2023

Verizon reportedly faced a further change in its executive team, with several outlets stating CMO Diego Scotti (pictured) planned to step down after eight years in the role.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Scotti had been vocal about a planned departure in recent days and is actively seeking a new job.

It reported an internal memo from Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg contained details of Scotti’s planned departure, with the operator lining up CSO and EVP Rima Qureshi as interim marketing chief.

Scotti is tipped to remain with the operator to aid in a transition before leaving later this year.

WSJ stated CCO Jim Gerace already reports directly to Vestberg rather than Scotti.

Chief corporate social responsibility officer Rose Kirk, who also reported to Scotti, is being lined up for a role in Verizon’s HR department.

If accurate, Scotti will be the latest departure following moves by CFO Matt Ellis and chief technology ambassador Nicki Palmer.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

