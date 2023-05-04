 Verizon tech expert Palmer retires - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon tech expert Palmer retires

04 MAY 2023

Verizon chief technology ambassador Nicki Palmer (pictured) detailed a plan to retire in July, bringing the curtain down on a 33-year career involving various executive roles with the operator.

Palmer announced her retirement on LinkedIn. Verizon appointed her to the ambassador role in 2022 after a spell as chief product development officer.

In her LinkedIn post, Palmer noted it is rare to enjoy the “kind of career longevity with a single company” and highlighted her “front row seat during the rise of the digital age”.

During her time with Verizon, Palmer held posts including SVP of global network operations and engineering, and leading its 5G mobile and home broadband deployments.

Palmer noted she had also overseen the “planning, building and operating” of Verizon’s mobile voice and data networks during a stint as CTO which also involved designing and deploying its 4G infrastructure.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

