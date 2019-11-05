Samsung highlights connected home potential - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM WEB SUMMIT 2019, LISBON: Samsung identified homes as a significant opportunity, with growing availability of smart devices and virtual voice assistants opening doors for companies of all sizes.

David Eun, chief innovation officer and president of the vendor’s Samsung Next unit (pictured), explained the connected home holds “real opportunity for entrepreneurs, start-up and companies of all sizes” to join forces to deliver new experiences and services.

He cited predictions the number of IoT devices would hit 30 billion in 2020, consuming a combined 40ZB of data, noting the question would then become one of how many devices “are not connected”.

Eun also noted forecasts the number of devices equipped with voice assistants would hit 8 billion by 2023 as an example of the market potential, though ultimately he expects almost all home appliances to feature such capability.

Such growth “will enable true personalisation” of services, he explained.

Samsung last month detailed upgrades to its Bixby offering designed to help broaden its potential uses by making it easier for developers to develop new services by simplifying the coding process.