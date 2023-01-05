 Samsung chief forecasts tech weakness in 2023 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung chief forecasts tech weakness in 2023

05 JAN 2023

Samsung Electronics’ co-chief predicted a spike in interest rates and inflation would weigh on demand for consumer products in 2023, but noted the decline would likely begin to ease in the second half of the year, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Vice chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee told the newspaper the company sees the economic downturn as an opportunity to better integrate its range of connected devices with user-friendly software.

Han took the helm of the newly created DX division, which combined its IT and Mobile Communications (renamed MX) and Consumer Electronics groups, in December 2021.

He said the merger aligned the two groups with the goal of developing connected products that seamlessly work with each other, WSJ wrote.

At CES in Las Vegas this week, the vendor unveiled a smart-home hub that lets users remotely control devices around the house such as lights, locks and air conditioners. Customers can use their Galaxy handset or tablet to connect to the SmartThings Station, which will first launch in South Korea and the US in February. The hub also can be used as a wireless charger.

The company’s Q4 profit is expected to drop 58 per cent year-on-year to KRW5.9 trillion ($4.6 billion), hitting a six-year low, as prices of memory chips drop, Reuters reported, citing Reinitiv SmartEstimate data from 21 analysts.

In its Q3 earnings call in October, the company warned continuing macroeconomic instability could put downward pressure on ASPs. The company’s Q3 net profit dropped 23.6 per cent to KRW9.4 trillion, while revenue growth slowed to 3.8 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung hires veteran Mercedes design chief

Samsung, Naver team on next-gen AI chips

Samsung expands open RAN supply deal with Docomo
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association