 Samsung bullish on smartphone demand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung bullish on smartphone demand

27 OCT 2022

Samsung Electronics forecast shipments of mobile devices to rise in the current quarter, but warned continuing macroeconomic instability and rising inflation could put downward pressure on ASPs.

For 2023, the company expects smartphone revenue to improve year-on-year, led by growth in flagship models, and wearables to see double-digit growth, Kim Sung-koo, VP of Mobile eXperience (MX), said in an earnings call.

The MX division’s revenue in the July to September period grew 13.4 per cent from a year earlier to KRW29.3 trillion ($20.7 billion), driven by an 11.9 per cent increase in smartphone ASP to $282. Operating profit fell 3.6 per cent to KRW3.24 trillion.

Smartphone shipments in the quarter fell 11.1 per cent to about 64 million units; tablet shipments were flat at 7 million.

Kim added that amid intensifying market competition and persistent macroeconomic challenges, such as currency headwinds, the company “will focus on profitability through flagship sales and efficient resource management”.

Ben Suh, EVP of investor relations, said its network business delivered improved results, led by overseas growth. It recently secured a deal with Comcast in the US.

On a group basis, Samsung’s net profit slipped 23.6 per cent to KRW9.4 trillion, attributed to a challenging business environment marked by global inflation and sluggish demand for memory. Revenue rose 3.8 per cent to KRW76.8 trillion, its highest ever in Q3.

It expects full-year revenue in 2022 to top its record set last year.

The company’s board approved the appointment of Jay Lee as executive chairman.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung DRAM speed verified on Snapdragon

Samsung, TSMC, Qualcomm facing US patent probe

Blog: Can self-repair fix the smartphone waste problem?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association