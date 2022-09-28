 Qualcomm samples open RAN products - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Las Vegas 2022 - News

Qualcomm samples open RAN products

28 SEP 2022

LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2022: Qualcomm revealed operators and OEMs are trialling a pair of open RAN products, paving the way for commercial deployments in the second half of 2023.

Gerardo Giaretta, senior director and the head of Qualcomm’s infrastructure business, stated the company decided to get into sector two years ago through open and virtualised RAN.

Qualcomm developed the X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and QRU100 5G RAN Platform to simplify and lower the cost of 5G deployments, while also driving network modernisation.

Giaretta said some customers commenced trials in July.

The Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card was designed to enable cloud-native, virtualised network deployments by offloading server CPUs from compute-intensive 5G baseband processing.

It is compatible with a range of baseband function split options, and works on mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies. Qualcomm highlighted an upgradeable architecture will keep the product up-to-date with latest 3GPP specifications.

Qualcomm’s QRU100 5G RAN platform was created to improve radio performance, including high-power and high-capacity operations. It offers Massive MIMO capabilities and a compatible modem RF system.

Other features include multi-operator RAN sharing, DSS, digital beamforming, and 64T64R, 32T32R and non-Massive MIMO technologies.

NEC, Mavenir and Fujitsu are among the vendors testing the produts.

Dell’Oro Group analyst Stefan Pongratz told Mobile World Live the “fact that these products remain on track” to launch in 2023 is “a step in the right direction” and welcomed potential growth in operator interest.

But he noted work remained to “fully understand how these hybrid GPP/accelerator card solutions compare not just with look-aside acceleration but also with purpose-built RAN”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association