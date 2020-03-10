Qualcomm hails key clearance for C-V2X in Europe - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm claimed a significant milestone after products from automotive and infrastructure partners featuring its cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) chipset received certifications required to commercially launch in Europe.

In a statement, Qualcomm announced suppliers using its 9150 C-V2X chipset received European Radio Equipment Directive Certification, highlighting this as a “major step forward toward the commercial introduction of C-V2X in Europe”.

Seven products featuring the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X were approved by the European Union (EU) authority, manufactured by Commsignia, Ficosa, Kapsch, Savari and Wistron NeWeb.

Dino Flore, Qualcomm Europe technology VP, said the certifications were part of “tremendous momentum for C-V2X around the world” and “paves the way” to commercialising the technology in the region.

C-V2X is a 3GPP standard which uses LTE technology to connect vehicles to one another, roadside infrastructure, other road users and cloud-based services with the aim of improving safety and, ultimately, enable autonomous vehicles.

Qualcomm noted the standard is gaining momentum, with Chinese field tests paving the way for deployents there, and trials in the US showing advantages in terms of range, reliability and performance compared with competing technologies.

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute and 5G Automotive Association organised plug tests to demonstrate vendors’ interoperability.