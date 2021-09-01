Qualcomm, Ericsson demo 5G NR on CBRS spectrum

Qualcomm and Ericsson completed an OTA 5G New Radio (NR) call on Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum, claiming this is the first such 5G transmission in the band.

The call was made at Ericsson’s North America headquarters in Texas, where the company has installed a 5G network. The vendor used its 4408 and AIR 6449 radios along with a smartphone form-factor test device equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform and Snapdragon X60 5G modem-RF system.

In their announcement, Ericsson and Qualcomm focused on the industrial uses of 5G in CBRS. Paul Challoner, VP of network product solutions at Ericsson North America, explained the “promise of 5G NR in the CBRS band offers nearly unlimited potential for enterprise applications and industries”.

The US Federal Communications Commission provided test licences for the trial.

Ericsson and Qualcomm tested several use cases, including intra- and inter-band mobility, and carrier aggregation of 3.55GHz to 3.7GHz TDD and C-band, along with mobility between n48 and 5G low-band, or 4G.

US operators expect CBRS spectrum to be ideal for 5G. It is located in the 3.55GHz to 3.7GHz band, adjacent to C-Band spectrum recently auctioned in the country, and is intended for shared use, with the military, licensed commercial users and unlicensed users all able to access the band through commercially-provided Spectrum Access Systems.

Expected 5G use cases for CBRS include private wireless networks, mobile broadband, and fixed wireless access.

Ericsson this week inked a deal to provide a fixed wireless access network for US cable operator Mediacom.