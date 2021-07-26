 FCC issues C-Band licences won in bumper auction
Home

FCC expects 5G boost after handing-out C-band licences

26 JUL 2021

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted the 5,676 licences covering use of spectrum in the C-Band (3.7GHz to 3.98GHz) won in a bumper auction earlier this year, hailing the development as helping expand 5G access.

In a statement, acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) noted the new licences opened an allocation key to deploying 5G.

She explained C-Band was a “sweet spot for 5G deployment”, due to its ability to “reach more people in more places faster.”

Spectrum in the band is seen as offering a middle-ground between providing good 5G capacity and coverage, with alternatives very strong in one or the other. Last month the GSMA called on regulators across the globe to step-up availability of mid-band spectrum, which includes frequencies just licensed by the FCC.

“With these licences in hand, more carriers can deploy mid-band 5G, which means faster speeds over much wider coverage areas and more robust competition,” Rosenworcel added.

The sale closed in February, raising $81.2 billion and was the country’s latest targeted at supporting 5G across various bands.

Its next auction is slated for October and will provide further allocations in the mid-band.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

