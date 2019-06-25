 Qualcomm back in EU competition crosshairs - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm back in EU competition crosshairs

25 JUN 2019

The European Commission could hit Qualcomm with another huge competition fine, less than 18 months after slapping a €997 million penalty on the company for a separate antitrust issue, Bloomberg reported.

The latest investigation, which could reportedly be completed within the next month, surrounds the pricing of Qualcomm 3G mobile internet dongle chips supplied between 2009 and 2011.

Authorities are investigating if the US chip company sold the items at below the cost of manufacture and supply to push rival Icera out of the market.

In January 2018 The European Commission hit Qualcomm with a massive fine for apparently paying Apple to exclusively use its LTE baseband chipsets. The company’s policy, the Commission said, cemented its market dominance and fell foul of European Union competition rules.

Qualcomm has not commented on the latest reports, but strenuously denied any wrongdoing related to its previous European fine and lodged an appeal against the decision.

Although the potential size of a new fine was not revealed, under European commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager (pictured), several massive fines have been levied on US-based companies. These, notably, include a number of huge penalties on Google.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

