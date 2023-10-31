Nokia argued network connectivity needs to adapt to trends that have shaped the landscape of digital innovation in the last decade, as it identified the key technologies expected to continue playing a central role in the enterprise and mainstream consumer segment.

In its Global Network Traffic 2030 report, Nokia forecast the next decade will see a dramatic rise in network traffic due to the uptake in technologies including digital twins, AI, automation and metaverse-related activities across billions of devices.

The vendor claims these trends are set to impact the networks of providers and the operations of businesses and industry verticals in the future, as it projected data traffic demand from end-users will increase at a CAGR of 22 per cent to 25 per cent from 2022 through 2030.

If there is higher adoption of cloud gaming and XR applications in the second half of the decade, this could result in CAGR of as high as 32 per cent, Nokia added.

The analysis also found video streaming will account for 60 per cent of mobile data traffic in 2030, while smart city technologies are expected to generate the biggest value growth for mobile and satellite traffic.

Meanwhile, increase in mobile and satellite traffic in healthcare, retail, manufacturing and construction are predicted to increase by seventeen to twenty times from 2022 to 2030.

To support increasing demands for digital services in the future, the company said networks “will need to be more cognitive and automated” by deploying AI and machine learning and adjust to the changing needs and business models of clients.

As part of its strategy to improve network performance and support future innovations, Nokia proposed an architecture based on AI and digital twins, which the vendor predicted will be a “building block” for the foundation of future networks.