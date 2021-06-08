 Proximus conquers Mobile Vikings - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Proximus conquers Mobile Vikings

08 JUN 2021

Belgian operator Proximus finalised a deal with DPG Media to take over domestic MVNO Mobile Vikings for €130 million, after the nation’s competition authority ruled the move would not hike prices for consumers.

The operator said it closed the acquisition after the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) granted unconditional approval. It plans to allow Mobile Vikings and its Jim Mobile brand to continue operating autonomously.

Mobile Vikings customers will retain access to services already subscribed to, while in future gaining options to access Proximus’ network and upcoming innovations, the operator explained.

Combined, Mobile Vikings and Jim Mobile will boost Proximus’ customer base by approximately 335,000.

Proximus CEO Guillaume Boutin set an ambition to turn Mobile Viking into “the undisputed leading brand for the Belgian youth” as the MVNO brings a “daring touch” to its own portfolio.

While the move was cleared by the BCA, The Brussels Times reported earlier this month the deal could yet face a challenge from Belgium’s telecoms regulator BIPT due to concerns the tie-up will lower competition and maintain current high prices.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Proximus targets telehealth with Doktr app launch

Proximus goes all-in on BICS

Proximus agrees deal to acquire MVNO Mobile Vikings

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association