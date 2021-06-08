Proximus conquers Mobile Vikings - Mobile World Live

Belgian operator Proximus finalised a deal with DPG Media to take over domestic MVNO Mobile Vikings for €130 million, after the nation’s competition authority ruled the move would not hike prices for consumers.

The operator said it closed the acquisition after the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) granted unconditional approval. It plans to allow Mobile Vikings and its Jim Mobile brand to continue operating autonomously.

Mobile Vikings customers will retain access to services already subscribed to, while in future gaining options to access Proximus’ network and upcoming innovations, the operator explained.

Combined, Mobile Vikings and Jim Mobile will boost Proximus’ customer base by approximately 335,000.

Proximus CEO Guillaume Boutin set an ambition to turn Mobile Viking into “the undisputed leading brand for the Belgian youth” as the MVNO brings a “daring touch” to its own portfolio.

While the move was cleared by the BCA, The Brussels Times reported earlier this month the deal could yet face a challenge from Belgium’s telecoms regulator BIPT due to concerns the tie-up will lower competition and maintain current high prices.