Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith outlined plans to invest $2.1 billion in Spain to expand the country’s AI and cloud infrastructure, adding to a cash injection in Germany announced last week.

In a post on X, Smith outlined a plan to invest the sum over the next two years and pledged the funds would go on more than constructing data centres.

He added the company had a 37-year commitment to Spain, spanning security, development and digital transformation of its government, businesses and people.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez added in his own social media post the nation and Microsoft had analysed opportunities in the country’s economy and ways to promote AI.

“Public-private collaboration is essential to successfully face the challenges of digital transformation,” he added.

Further details on Microsoft’s plans were not disclosed, and the company is yet to release an official statement. Smith is, however set to speak in a keynote at MWC Barcelona 2024 next week and could reveal more details during the session.

Microsoft last week detailed a plan to invest €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure in Germany, also over the next two years.

It said it would develop infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI and cloud solutions, and train more than 2 million people covering new models and applications.