 Orange teams with ATC in rural coverage push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange teams with ATC in rural coverage push

17 DEC 2019

Orange announced plans to deploy up to 2,000 new mobile sites in France, mainly in rural areas and along transport routes, by end-2024 in partnership with infrastructure company ATC France, to increase the density of its coverage in the country.

The operator explained in a statement there was rising demand for fresh infrastructure due to operator commitments to boost coverage. Fabienne Dulac, Orange deputy CEO and head of Orange France, said rural areas were a priority for the company.

She added the partnership with ATC France, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, would enable the operator “to accelerate deployment in these key areas while retaining our capacity for differentiation and our ability to invest in the networks, whether they are fixed or mobile”.

Julian Plumstead, CEO for Europe at ATC, added the partnership would “reinforce our infrastructure in France”, while strengthening “the ties and the synergies between our two groups over the long term”.

Financial details of the agreement between the two were not disclosed.

Of the 25,000 Orange sites in France, it owns 17,000 directly. ATC France, meanwhile, hosts nearly 5,500 sites for operators.

Earlier this month, Orange detailed plans to establish an independent tower operating company to handle European infrastructure operations, as part of a new five-year economic strategy.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Orange talks tower split, transformation targets

Orange rubbishes Deutsche Telekom merger talk

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association