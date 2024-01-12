Deutsche Telekom revealed a portable mobile tower would launch later this year following a number of enterprise tests, with the operator highlighting its versatility for a range of use cases.

In a translated statement, Deutsche Telekom explained the portable mast will provide 4G and 5G access for temporary deployments at events, emergency situations and building sites where traditional connectivity is not available.

The mast was announced in September 2023 and Deutsche Telekom claims it can be set up by one person in less than an hour.

It comes in a small container, featuring an antenna which extends to 8 metres and can be adjusted to optimise signal strength.

Connection to the network is provided using a fibre or radio link.

Deutsche Telekom noted a prototype was trialled by “a dozen companies”, including those in the building and postal industries, asserting the demand showed there is a need for “a flexible mobile communications” set-up.

The portable mobile mast is expected to hit the market in the first half of this year.