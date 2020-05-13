 Orange reopens doors to stores - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange reopens doors to stores

13 MAY 2020

Orange started to gradually reopen stores in France as the country relaxed lockdown rules imposed to limit the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), aiming to allow access to nearly all outlets in the country by end-May.

The company said it began the move on 11 May and had already opened doors to 176 stores in major cities, accounting for 30 per cent of its total.

Orange stated it imposed measures to ensure the health of its employees and customers, including implementing an appointment booking system to reduce the time people spend in stores, a “simple, efficient and rapid organisation” covering subscriptions, tariff changes, purchasing phones or changing SIM.

Sales staff are equipped with protective masks, and point of sale (POS) terminals are cleaned after each visit.

“Since the start of the lockdown period, the Orange Group has faced an unprecedented challenge. The increase in usage observed on our networks has never been seen before”, the company noted, adding its teams were fully mobilised to support customers.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

