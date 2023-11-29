Telecom Italia (TIM), Iliad, WindTre and Vodafone’s Italian unit struck a deal with Rome’s public transport operator ATAC to provide 5G across all metro lines in the city, backing Europe’s broader digital ambition.

In a brief statement, the companies claimed the deal will switch on 5G for Rome’s subway infrastructure including all stations and new metro lines, adding the agreement was mediated by Italy’s communications authority AGCOM.

The operators did not disclose details of the project but noted that the deal reflects a “commitment to supporting the investments necessary to achieve the objectives of the 2030 Digital Agenda” and to improve telecommunications services for tourists and locals in the capital.

TIM and Vodafone Italy also switched on 4G and 5G for Milan’s metro system in 2022 through a collaboration with local tower operator Inwit.

Other European markets have also made moves to deliver 5G across their public transportation systems.

Earlier this month, Vodafone Germany detailed progress in covering 50 per cent of the national railway lines with 5G in a partnership with train operator Deutsche Bahn.

Meanwhile, Orange’s tower arm Totem also won a contract to build an indoor 5G infrastructure for Paris’ metro lines, a similar project recently bagged by Nokia, which pledged to supply network equipment to support the city’s metro extension programme.